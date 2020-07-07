Search Underway for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Who Shot Teens, Man in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Police are searching on Tuesday morning for a suspect accused of shooting five people, including teenagers, in an apartment building.

The suspect shot the four teens and one man overnight Tuesday. The group included three teen girls. All four young people are age 14 to 19.

The victims were in an apartment together in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County when a suspect wearing a face covering entered and opened fire, police say.

Numerous shots were fired and each victim was shot multiple times, police say.

Several 911 calls poured in starting around 12:30 a.m. Officers from the Mount Vernon station as well as Fairfax County Fire and EMS responded.

All five victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

Police don't know where the suspect is, but say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police released a limited description of the suspect, saying they are tall and of an unknown race. It's unclear why they targeted this group or if they knew the victims, police said.

"A case like this is very rare in Fairfax County," Major Ed O’Carroll, Commander of the Major Crimes Bureau, said. He called the shooting senseless and urged the shooter to turn themselves in.

Fairfax County Police are seeking the public's help in solving the case.

