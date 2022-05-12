Teen, Man Killed in Germantown Shooting

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are dead after a shooting Wednesday in Germantown, Maryland, police say.

Montgomery County officers went to Holy Cross Germantown Hospital about 4:20 p.m. because 16-year-old Cesar Segovia, of Gaithersburg, had died at the hospital from a gunshot wound, police said.

Then, about 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 19700 block of Crystal Rock Drive. They found 21-year-old Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, of Germantown, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at the scene.

Police said they believe Segovia and Akowah met in the area of 19600 Crystal Rock Drive just after 4 p.m. It's not clear at this time why they met, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

