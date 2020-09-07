Teen, Man Drown While Fishing in Maryland

A man and a teenager drowned in the Patuxent River in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, about noon Monday, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The victims, who were related and lived in Montgomery Village, walked in the Patuxent River near Greenwell State Park's kayak launch and may have dropped from an offshore ledge, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Responding officers unsuccessfully attempted CPR.

The man was 37 years old, and the boy was 15 years old. Their names haven’t been released.