drowning

Teen, Man Drown While Fishing in Maryland

By Matthew Stabley

maryland natural resources police logo

A man and a teenager drowned in the Patuxent River in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, about noon Monday, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The victims, who were related and lived in Montgomery Village, walked in the Patuxent River near Greenwell State Park's kayak launch and may have dropped from an offshore ledge, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Responding officers unsuccessfully attempted CPR.

Local

Twins Jazz 30 mins ago

Pandemic Puts DC Jazz Club Out of Business

BACK TO SCHOOL 3 hours ago

Local Families Prepare for First Day of School

The man was 37 years old, and the boy was 15 years old. Their names haven’t been released.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

This article tagged under:

drowningPatuxent River
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us