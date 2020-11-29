Teen Killed in Woodbridge Shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Woodbridge, Virginia, police say.

Residents told police a large group of people were gathered in the area of the 4000 block of Westwind Drive about 6 a.m. when gunshots went off, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The crowd dispersed and officers responded to the shooting. While they investigated, they learned a man, later identified as Michael Adom, showed up at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Adom, of Woodbridge, died later from his injuries, police said.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the shooting to call 703-792-7000.