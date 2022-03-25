Teen Killed in DC Shooting: Police

A 16-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Friday morning, police say.
Officers found the Khalil Rich, of Northeast, suffering from a gunshot wound at a home in the 1500 block of Isherwood Street NE about 2:30 a.m., police said.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that gives information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the shooting happened in the afternoon. It happened early Friday morning.