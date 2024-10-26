Teen killed, 1 adult injured in Southeast DC shooting

A 16-year-old boy is dead and an adult man was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting, D.C. Police said.

Officers from the Seventh District were sent to the 2800 block of Langston Place, SE after calls about gunshots in the area just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

While trying to help the man, officers heard more gunshots. When they moved toward the sound of the shots, they found a teenager with gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old, later identified as Darren Johnson, died of his injuries.

The adult is still being treated in the hospital.

It is not clear whether the adult and the teenager knew each other, or what led to the gunshots. No possible shooters have been identified.

Shell casings were found on Langston Place SE, DC Police Assistant Chief LaShay Makal said on Friday evening.