Washington DC

Teen killed, 1 adult injured in Southeast DC shooting

While trying to help a man with gunshot wounds, officers heard more gunshots.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 16-year-old boy is dead and an adult man was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting, D.C. Police said.

Officers from the Seventh District were sent to the 2800 block of Langston Place, SE after calls about gunshots in the area just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

When police arrived, they found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

While trying to help the man, officers heard more gunshots. When they moved toward the sound of the shots, they found a teenager with gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old, later identified as Darren Johnson, died of his injuries.

The adult is still being treated in the hospital.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Crime and Courts 17 hours ago

‘Get our cats back': Stolen BMW recovered; owners 3 cats still missing

Washington DC 17 hours ago

Memorial held for DC woman year after disappearance

It is not clear whether the adult and the teenager knew each other, or what led to the gunshots. No possible shooters have been identified.

Shell casings were found on Langston Place SE, DC Police Assistant Chief LaShay Makal said on Friday evening.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCGun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us