Teen jogger escapes Beach Drive sex assault attempt: police

A 17-year-old girl escaped from a man who tried to sexually assault her as she jogged on Wednesday along Beach Drive in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities say. A search for the attacker is underway.

The crime occurred near Beach Drive and Leland Street, Maryland-National Capital Park Police said. That's near the D.C.-Maryland line.

The teen was jogging at about 2:30 p.m. when a man she didn’t know approached her from his car and asked her if she wanted a ride. She said no and the man got out, "grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her," police said in a statement.

She was able to fight him off, and he drove away.

The victim was examined at a hospital. Whether she was injured was unclear.

Park Police and Montgomery County police canvassed the area but did not find the attacker. Police in marked and unmarked cars will patrol the area.

The investigation is underway. The suspect was driving a white Ford that may be an older Crown Victoria.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to call Park Police at 301-929-2748 or email CrimeTips@mncparkpolice.org.