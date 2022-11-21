Maryland

Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County

Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was reported missing in October

By Gina Cook

police tape
Shutterstock

The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her.

Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.

Someone found Diaz-Santos' remains in a wooded area of the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park on Nov. 15, police said.

The medical examiner's office confirmed it was her and ruled the manner of death was homicide, police said.

Detectives are trying to find the suspect or suspects involved in Diaz-Santos' killing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512, anonymously call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

