Teen Girl Shot in Southeast DC; Police Search for Suspects

A teenage girl was found shot inside an apartment building in Southeast D.C. late Wednesday night, and police are still searching for the suspects.

Police didn't give the victim's exact age, but described her as an "older teenaged girl." She was shot about 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of 14th Street SE, they said.

The girl has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.

Police said they did not have a description of the suspects but said they were seen using a black sedan. Police did not say how many suspects they were seeking.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text TIP 50411.