Teen girl found seriously hurt in Southeast DC; investigation underway

A teen girl was found seriously injured in Southeast D.C. early Wednesday and an investigation is underway, authorities say.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of Bangor Street SE at about 10 a.m. The teen was rushed to a hospital in a helicopter with injuries that police described as not appearing to be life-threatening. She’s 14 years old, sources told News4.

News4 video shows many D.C. officers in the area, which is about a half-mile east of the Anacostia Metro station. A portion of the street was shut down.

Police initially said the girl had been shot but told News4 in an update that the source of her injuries and where they occurred is unclear. No shell casings were found in the area, the ShotSpotter system that detects gunshots did not pick up any shots at the time and no witnesses interviewed by police said they heard shots, a police spokesman told News4.

No information was released on the nature of the teen’s injuries. D.C. police are consulting with hospital staff as they work to determine what happened.

