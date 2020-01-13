Teen Gets 50 Years in MS-13 Gang Slaying of 14-Year-Old Girl

A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended for the MS-13 gang-related slaying of a 14-year-old girl.

Josue Fuentes-Ponce pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to first-degree murder, participating in and committing the murder as part of a criminal gang, and conspiracy to commit murder.

He and three others lured Ariana Funes-Diaz to a tunnel in Riverdale, Maryland, and beat her to death, prosecutors said.

They were afraid the girl would tell authorities about a crime they committed together, Prince George's County police said.

Joel Escobar, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 25 and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 26. Edwin Rios' trial is scheduled to begin April 13. Charges against a 14-year-old girl were handled in juvenile court.