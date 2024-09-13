Teen found not guilty of murder in DuVal High student's shooting death

After the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl near DuVal High School last year, a jury found a teen not guilty of her murder.

Abdurahman Diaby was found not guilty of murder on Friday for the death of Jayda Medrano-Moore. The jury found Diaby guilty on all other charges, including assault, reckless endangerment and use of a gun during a violent crime.

Now 18, Diaby was 17 at the time of the deadly shooting and was tried as an adult.

Medrano-Moore was shot and killed outside her school in Lanham, Maryland, on Sept. 11, 2023. Witnesses said she had been trying to defend her brother and grab a gun from Diaby.

Diaby testified that the gun went off accidentally and he was acting in self-defense. Leaving court, his family declined to comment.

Diaby faces up to 50 years in prison. It wasn’t immediately clear when he will be sentenced.

Medrano-Moore was a bright, humble student and dedicated basketball player who dreamed of a professional sports career.

Three more young people still await trial in connection to her death.

