Teen found in metro vent was shot to death, police say

The body of an 18-year-old last seen in late October may have been in a Metro ventilation shaft for nearly two weeks before being discovered. Tuesday night police confirmed the body found on Nov. 8 near the Anacostia Station is that of Alexander Pavón-Rios.

D.C. police now confirm Pavón-Rios was shot to death.

Metro has an extensive surveillance camera system that would likely have captured images of the teenager’s travels through the system that day.

Family members said Pavón-Rios was last seen about 10 p.m. Oct. 27.

A friend said he saw him at the Fort Totten Metro Station in Northeast D.C. He told family members he saw the teenager talking to a group of people he did not know.

Nearly two weeks later, Pavón-Rios’ body was discovered inside a ventilation shaft on Metro’s Green Line, not far from the Anacostia Station in Southeast.

The D.C. Fire Department was called to remove his remains from the shaft, located in a wooded area adjacent to Suitland Parkway.

In her Northwest D.C. home, where her son lived until he moved to Prince George’s County recently, his mother spoke to News4 partner Telemundo 44.

She did not want to be identified, because her son’s killers remain at large, but she expressed concern that the friend who last saw her son at the Fort Totten station told her investigators had not spoken to him.

She said she hopes for help now.

The family is making arrangements to have the 18-year-old’s remains returned to their native Nicaragua.