Teen Found Guilty of Killing 20-Year-Old Man Outside Virginia Convenience Store

A 17-year-old was found guilty Wednesday of killing a man outside a convenience store in Stafford County, Virginia, last summer.

Caine Davis was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder in the July 3 death of 20-year-old Troy Barnett.

He was also found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding for nearly killing an 18-year-old woman who was with Barnett.

Prosecutors said Davis and a friend lured Barnett to the 5 Twelve convenience store to buy drugs.

Wearing shackles around his ankles, Chris Walters took the stand Tuesday to testify against Davis, who prosecutors said pulled the trigger.

Walters testified that on July 3, he, Davis and another suspect went to a McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road looking for 20-year-old Troy Barnett. They saw his vehicle and followed him to the 5 Twelve convenience store where Davis shot Barnett in the head and accidentally also shot an 18-year-old woman who was with Barnett, Walters testified.

Davis’ defense attorney challenged Walters’ credibility, pointing out several cases where Walters admitted lying to police.

Walters told the court he testified against Davis hoping to get a more lenient sentence. He has already pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the crime.

The jury also found Davis guilty of two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His sentencing hearing will be selected on March 24.

The third teen charged in the case, Rustam Fardin, will stand trial in about a month.