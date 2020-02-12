Local
STAFFORD COUNTY

Teen Found Guilty of Killing 20-Year-Old Man Outside Virginia Convenience Store

By Drew Wilder

By Drew Wilder

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 17-year-old was found guilty Wednesday of killing a man outside a convenience store in Stafford County, Virginia, last summer.

Caine Davis was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder in the July 3 death of 20-year-old Troy Barnett.

He was also found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding for nearly killing an 18-year-old woman who was with Barnett.

Local

University of Maryland 3 hours ago

Officials Select Pines as New University of Maryland Head

STAFFORD COUNTY 3 hours ago

Virginia Mother Accused of Kidnapping Her Kids Caught in Indiana

Prosecutors said Davis and a friend lured Barnett to the 5 Twelve convenience store to buy drugs.

Wearing shackles around his ankles, Chris Walters took the stand Tuesday to testify against Davis, who prosecutors said pulled the trigger.

Walters testified that on July 3, he, Davis and another suspect went to a McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road looking for 20-year-old Troy Barnett. They saw his vehicle and followed him to the 5 Twelve convenience store where Davis shot Barnett in the head and accidentally also shot an 18-year-old woman who was with Barnett, Walters testified.

Davis’ defense attorney challenged Walters’ credibility, pointing out several cases where Walters admitted lying to police.

Walters told the court he testified against Davis hoping to get a more lenient sentence. He has already pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the crime.

The jury also found Davis guilty of two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His sentencing hearing will be selected on March 24.

The third teen charged in the case, Rustam Fardin, will stand trial in about a month.

This article tagged under:

STAFFORD COUNTY
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us