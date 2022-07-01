Teen Fatally Shot in Southeast DC

A teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Southeast D.C., police said.

First responders were called to the 800 block of Yuma Street SE, not far from the Maryland border, for a shooting sometime before 3:15 p.m. Police officers and D.C. Fire & EMS personnel arrived to find a victim who was unconscious and not breathing.

Police officials confirmed about 4:40 p.m. that the victim died.

The victim's name and age have not been released. More information was not immediately available.

It has been a violent summer so far in the District, particularly for teens. Less than two weeks ago, Chase Poole, 15, died after someone opened fire on a crowd after police broke up a Moechella event held for Juneteenth. Last weekend, three teens were shot in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW; 18-year-old Kyndall Myers did not survive.