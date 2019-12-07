Maryland

Teen Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Maryland Crash: Police

Police say the teen was driving the wrong way on Route 301

By Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

State police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash

A 17-year-old driver died early Saturday after going the wrong way on Route 301 in Maryland and barreling head-on into another car, police say.

The teen was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 301 near Faulkner Road in Charles County after midnight when he collided with a Hyundai Elantra head-on, Maryland State Police said.

He died at the scene.  State police said he was from Lorton, Virginia.

Zenobia Sharp, 40, of Richmond, was driving the Elantra. Sharp's relatives told News4 by phone on Sunday that she is in critical condition at Baltimore Shock Trauma.

Two other teens, ages 18 and 19, were riding in the Jeep. It is still unclear if they were hurt in the crash.

Alcohol and "driver error" are believed to be factors in the crash, state police said. The Maryland State Police CRASH team is investigating.

