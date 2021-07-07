Crime and Courts

Teen Dead in Maryland After Custody Dispute Report, Police Say

Anne Arundel County Police are conducting a suspicious death investigation

Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Anne Arundel County following a report of a custody dispute.

Officers responded to Stony Point Way in Curtis Bay about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The teen was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, then pronounced dead, police say.

Police said the teen’s death was suspicious but didn’t give further detail.

The Medical Examiner’s officer is working to determine how the teen died.

