Teen Dead in Maryland After Custody Dispute Report, Police Say

Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Anne Arundel County following a report of a custody dispute.

Officers responded to Stony Point Way in Curtis Bay about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The teen was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, then pronounced dead, police say.

Police said the teen’s death was suspicious but didn’t give further detail.

The Medical Examiner’s officer is working to determine how the teen died.

