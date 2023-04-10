Teen Critically Hurt, 2 Dogs Dead After Car Hits Them in Montgomery County

A teenage girl was walking two dogs in Rockville, Maryland, Monday afternoon when a car hit them, injuring her and killing the dogs, police say.

The vehicle hit the 17-year-old in the area of the Upper Rock Creek Trail on Muncaster Mill Road just before 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

Medics took the teen to a hospital. She had life-threatening injuries, police said. The two dogs died.

Police said the driver involved stayed at the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.