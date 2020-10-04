Teen Charged With Murdering 5-Year-Old Brother in Anne Arundel County

A teenager killed his 5-year-old half brother in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, before fleeing to Ohio, where he was arrested Saturday, police say.

Officers found 5-year-old Anaya Jannah Abdul dead about 8:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena, police said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Abdul's death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy found he died from multiple "sharp force injuries," police said in a news release Sunday.

Evidence revealed that Abdul's 17-year-old half brother, Stephen Jarrod Davis II, was involved, according to police.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Davis as an adult with first-degree murder and they were able to track him down in the Springfield, Ohio, area with the help of Ohio authorities, police said.

He was arrested Saturday and is awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the killing.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story