Teen Charged in Half-Sister's Death Extradited to Maryland

Authorities in Maryland said a teen charged with killing his 5-year-old half sister waived extradition and was brought back to the state Friday.

Stephen Jarrod Davis II, 17, returned to Anne Arundel County to face charges as an adult in the death of his half-sister, Anaya Jannah Abdul, news outlets reported.

Anaya's body was found at a home in Pasadena on Oct. 3. An autopsy revealed that Anaya died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Do you think your child’s school has gotten the balance of education and safety perfect during this pandemic? Then go ahead and skip voting this year. But if you want to see some changes, and also have a say in who is setting education policy for the rest of this pandemic, then you should consider casting a vote this November.

Police said Davis fled to Ohio after the incident but was caught the next day.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

A motive in the case wasn't immediately released.

A bail hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning. It's unclear whether Davis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Anaya was a kindergartner at Fort Smallwood Elementary. Davis is a senior at Chesapeake High School.

Fort Smallwood’s Principal Bobbie Kesecker sent a letter to the school following Anaya’s death, where he said that “Anaya was a very sweet little girl.”