Arlington County

Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail

Police are investigating the teenager in connection to similar incidents in the area

By Allison Hageman

Generic Arlington County Police Generic
NBC Washington

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.

Detectives later identified the teenager as the suspect. Police cannot publicly release a teenager's identity.

Similar incidents were reported in November and December of 2022 in the Clarendon, Courthouse, Radnor and Fort Myer Heights neighborhoods, police said.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Detectives are working to determine if these incidents are connected to the suspect.

They also believe there are additional incidents that have not been reported. Anyone who believes they have experienced this is asked to contact police at 866-411-8477.

Virginia 2 hours ago

Lawyer: Virginia School Admins Warned 3 Times the Day Boy Shot Teacher

taxes 7 hours ago

GOP-Controlled House Passes Youngkin Tax Cut Agenda

This article tagged under:

Arlington CountyCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us