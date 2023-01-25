Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.

Detectives later identified the teenager as the suspect. Police cannot publicly release a teenager's identity.

Similar incidents were reported in November and December of 2022 in the Clarendon, Courthouse, Radnor and Fort Myer Heights neighborhoods, police said.

Detectives are working to determine if these incidents are connected to the suspect.

They also believe there are additional incidents that have not been reported. Anyone who believes they have experienced this is asked to contact police at 866-411-8477.