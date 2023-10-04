Teen brothers convicted in killing over criticism of a rap video, prosecutors say

A trial in Montgomery County ended in chaos Tuesday after a jury found two teenage brothers guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

When the jury returned its guilty verdict on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges against 16-year-old Malik Hney and 17-year-old Malachi Hney, Malik flew into a rage, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

“This is going to come out at sentencing, but what happened is he disrupted the courtroom, and then he had to be wrestled to the ground by, initially the sheriffs came up, they tried to dissuade him from screaming and yelling,” McCarthy said. “He was yelling at the family members, he was talking about the killing that had occurred, he was talking about what he intended to do to the family, threatened the family.”

Some who were in the courtroom – including relatives of the victim, 20-year-old Taon Cline of Frederick – allege Hney admitted to the murder during his outburst.

Prosecutors will go through all the audio and video to determine exactly what was said, McCarthy said.

“At time of the sentencing in this matter, I can assure you that the relevant audio portion of what happened in that courtroom and the video portion will be part of the sentencing in this matter,” the state’s attorney said.

According to police and prosecutors, the Hney brothers and two other juveniles, who allegedly were involved with a gang, went to Germantown April 22, 2022, looking for Cline, who allegedly was involved with a rival gang.

“This case began because Malik posted a rap song and the victim in this case criticized the rap song,” McCarthy said.

Cline was shot and killed.

Police questioned the four defendants at the scene. After combing through hundreds of social media posts, the four juveniles were charged.

Although the brothers were acquitted of murder, the conspiracy conviction carries a penalty of up to life in prison. The other two juveniles have yet to stand trial.

“Taon was a very happy young man,” said Cline’s sister, Janika Gray. “Every time you see Taon, Taon had a smile on his face. He was a very family-oriented person, and I really don’t have much to say. I’m just grateful and thankful that justice was served, and now my soul can rest.”