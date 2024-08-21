Teen boy suspected of arson in Clarksburg fire that hurt 8, displaced 43

A 16-year-old boy is suspected of intentionally starting a fire that tore through an apartment complex in Clarksburg, Maryland, on Saturday, injuring eight people and leaving at least 43 residents without homes.

Investigators are seeking to file arson charges against the teen, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Daniel Ogren said. The teen’s name was not released.

Investigators believe the suspected teen arsonist did not live in the complex on Clarksburg Square Road.

In his weekly briefing, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the suspect had previously set fires.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Investigators are working with prosecutors and juvenile services to formally charge the teen as the investigation continues.

Firefighters and residents were injured in fire that displaced dozens

Firefighters responded to the building on Clarksburg Square Road just after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said four residents and four firefighters were injured in the blaze. They are expected to recover. Dozens more lost their homes. The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

Some children lost their supplies and clothes a week before the start of the new school year.

But Asst. Chief David Pazos said crews did a great job getting people out and preventing more serious injuries.

Multiple people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a Clarksburg apartment building. News4's Arielle Hixson reports.

Elton Addison lives on the first floor of the building. He smelled smoke and immediately went into action.

“I ran in the house and got my kids,” Addison said. “Like I said, my two youngest ones were in the bath, so they literally went out of the building, no clothes on.”

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the top floor. Lori Rummers, a neighbor, saw the fire from the street.

“I was very scared because it was right here next to me, and so I just moved here three months ago, and so it was very scary just knowing that that could happen, and then being in a condo myself,” she said.

The building was condemned. News4 video from the complex showed windows broken in.

Firefighters were seen clearing the debris and examining if the building could collapse due to fire and water damage.

Residents of the building now have to find a new place to live.

“It's devastating. You know, schools about to start, all the school stuff, everything, everything's in there,” Addison said. “I mean, this is hard. This is so unfortunate.”

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.