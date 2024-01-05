Teen boy shot in Hyattsville; nearby school on lockdown during suspect search

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday in Hyattsville, Maryland, and a nearby high school was placed on lockdown as police search for three suspects. However, the shooting did not happen on school grounds.

Police have cordoned off the area, which backs up to Northwestern High School off Adelphi Road.

The teen was found shot in the 3500 block of Carnaby Street. Prince George's County police arrived shortly after 12:15 p.m. It isn't yet clear whether he was shot outside, or inside a home or other building in the area.

#breaking 14-year-old shot near Northwestern HS in Hyattsville. Search is on for three suspects. Latest ahead on News4 pic.twitter.com/YIgDvznDDL — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) January 5, 2024

Hyattsville police say the victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

This story is developing. Stay with NBC Washington for the latest.