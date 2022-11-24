Teen Boy Hurt in Shooting Outside DC's Annual Turkey Bowl Football Game

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg when violence erupted outside D.C.'s annual Turkey Bowl football game in Northeast D.C. on Thanksgiving.

D.C. police said people hear multiple gunshots about 1:20 p.m. in the area of 17th and East Capitol streets NE.

Officers found the teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

One bullet tore a hole through a car windshield.

When the shooting happened, the Turkey Bowl championship football game was underway at Eastern High School between the Roosevelt Roughriders and the Dunbar Crimson Tide.

News4's Mark Segraves reported there was a fight in the stands at the game before the shooting happened and some people were forced to leave the game. A spokesperson for D.C. police said the fight was not related to the shooting.

The game continued, and some fans in the stands told News4 they weren't aware of the shooting.

Video of the crime scene showed a gun laying in the street as police investigated.

Police are asking the public to lookout for an older model gray Toyota Camry with D.C. tags FP3600, and if anyone has any information to call 202-727-9099.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1600 block of East Capitol St NE. Lookout for an older model gray Toyota Camry occupied 2-3 time w/a DC tag FP3600.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT #I20220593342 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 24, 2022

