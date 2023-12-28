Teen attempts to assault elderly woman after breaking into her home

A Fairfax County teenager is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into an elderly woman's home and attempted to sexually assault her.

It happened just off of Highway 50 in Chantilly, at 10:30 p.m., just two days before Christmas, according to police.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from the elderly woman's home on Northwest Place -- and when the caller quickly hung up, police were sent out to investigate.

“[The teenager] forced his way into her home, she somehow made her way to a phone," said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. "I don’t know if it was a hardline, or her cell-phone, and she dialed 911."

Before she could talk to the dispatchers, the 16-year-old suspect took the phone and quickly hung up, Davis said.

News4 spoke with the victim, who asked that her name and face stay concealed because she's afraid of another attack.

She said the teen told her several times that he was going to "rape her," and tried to force her into a bedroom.

When police arrived, the first officer to the scene immediately found the woman -- who was being followed by the teen suspect.

The suspect told the officer that he was the woman's grandson.

"They asked a few probing questions. I’m sure all of their police instincts were kicking in," Davis said. "He was not related to her in any way, shape or form, and [the officer] took him into custody."

Police have not released the teen suspect's name due to his age, only saying that he was charged with burglary with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

Nearby neighbors shared their thoughts about safety in the community. Police said another elderly woman had her home broken into just a few weeks ago.

"Like I can’t even go outside, or stay out a little bit late because I’m scared that something is going to happen to me, that someone is going to try and kill me, abuse me," said one neighbor.

Davis said the officer's training was key to assessing the situation.

"I’m just grateful, that these young police officers are trained enough to not turn their back on someone who’s pretending to be someone he’s not, so really good police work last night. It probably saved this woman’s life," Davis said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call the Fairfax County Police Department.