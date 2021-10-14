Winston Churchill High School

Teen Attacked Outside Maryland High School; Suspect Displayed Knife

Winston Churchill High School locked down Wednesday

By Jackie Bensen

Winston Churchill High School
NBCWashington

A Maryland high school locked down Wednesday when a student from another school showed up with a knife.

Students at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac were returning from lunch and testing about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday when a female student was assaulted near the bus loop outside the main entrance, according to school officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When a parent and a student intervened to help the girl, the assailant brandished a knife and threatened them before running away, police said.

Churchill principal John Taylor emailed families about the incident Wednesday afternoon, writing, “We entered into a shelter-in-place for the afternoon in order to notify staff and implement our emergency protocols to help secure the building.”

Local

Washington D.C. 4 hours ago

DC Man's Skateboarding Lessons With Daughters Go Viral

News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Howard Students Demand Change: The News4 Rundown

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Parents who spoke to News4 Thursday said they feel school staff handled the situation appropriately.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old student from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. He was taken into custody at a home in Potomac.

Police said the girl’s injuries were minor.

This article tagged under:

Winston Churchill High Schoolschool lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us