Teen Arrested After Explosives Found in Mailbox in Maryland

A teenager is under arrest after explosives were found in a mailbox in Rockville, Maryland, Monday, and police believe there are more suspects.

The owner of a home in the 12000 block of Newgate Road in the Glen Park neighborhood called police after finding the explosive device.

A bomb squad robot controlled by police picked up the explosive and disassembled what was a large firework that may have been adapted.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jason Blake said investigators arrested a 17-year-old boy Tuesday and charged him with possession and use of a destructive device. Investigators said they don’t know why the teen allegedly put the explosive device in the mailbox.

“I’m just glad that no one got hurt and that fire rescue was able to arrest this person,” Blake said.

Investigators believe he is responsible for other crimes in the neighborhood including destruction of property beginning in November. Multiple incidents were reported over the weekend.

Investigators said they believe more people are involved.