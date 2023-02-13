Ted Lerner, Real Estate Leader and Washington Nationals' Founding Owner, Dies at 97

Ted Lerner, real estate mogul and the Washington Nationals' founding principal owner, has died at 97.

A spokesperson with the Nationals confirmed Lerner's death to News4 late Monday morning.

Lerner was the entrepreneur behind landmark developments such as Wheaton Plaza, which became the largest mall in the D.C. area when it opened in 1960; Tysons Corner Center and the upscale Tysons II in Northern Virginia, as well as a broad swath of residential estate in the region, and was a founding investor in Manhattan's famed Chelsea Piers. He also helped secure the deal for Nats Park in the 2000s and was a part of the team's World Series win in 2019.

RIP Ted Lerner. Built this city, built Tysons Corner. The Lerner name is impeccable everywhere. He won a World Series for the fans of the Nationals. Family First. Husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, business icon and GIANT. Will never be another like Mr. Ted Lerner. Ted Leonsis, Monumental Sports owner

The Nats' official Twitter account shared Monday: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Founding Managing Principal Owner, Theodore N. Lerner."

The team added in a news release: "From his humble beginnings as an usher in Washington D.C.’s old Griffith Stadium, to the ushering in of a new era of championship baseball in his hometown, Mr. Lerner literally and figuratively built a legacy through his signature mix of tenacity and humility. Guided by love for his family and passion for his hometown, Mr. Lerner dedicated his life to the creation of a better city and a winning ball club."

Lerner was also instrumental in the creation of the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, which "provides year-round programming and resources in one of the city’s most underserved neighborhoods," the team said.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Annette Morris Lerner, and his children, Mark D. Lerner, Debra Lerner Cohen and Marla Lerner Tanenbaum, as well as nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Nationals named Lerner’s son as managing principal owner of the team in 2018.

