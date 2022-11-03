Teacher Takes Students to Café, Falsely Reports Multiple Stabbings at Maryland School: Sheriff

A teacher took students out of a Maryland school to a café and falsely reported multiple stabbings Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The teacher escorted 27 students from Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia almost a mile through the woods to The Buzz Café, where she asked the staff to call police and report multiple stabbings at the school, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. The teacher herself spoke to the dispatcher.

Deputies went to the café and the school, which was locked down, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies determined no one was stabbed at the school, according to the sheriff.

The teacher told the students with her to take off brightly colored clothing while in the café, the sheriff said.

“The teacher had taken off any bright clothing that she had, and she had also instructed her students to do the same,” said Todd Wivell of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “So, when the teacher got there, when the staff member got there, that’s what the staff at The Buzz Café saw.”

All students are OK, and the teacher is in a “custodial” situation, authorities said. No charges have been filed at this time.

The sheriff did not say how old the students are or whether they came from the same classroom.

The school returned to normal status, and dismissal took place as usual.