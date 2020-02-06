Teacher Shoved Student in School Hallway: Prince William Police

A Prince William County Public School teacher shoved a 13-year-old student in a school hallway, according to Prince William County police.

The incident occurred Jan. 16 at Potomac Middle School, and an investigation conducted by police and Child Protective Services determined a verbal altercation started over a confiscated phone. The situation escalated when the student tried to get the phone back from the teacher, police said.

The accused teacher, David Schaller, shoved the boy to the ground, police said. The boy reported no injuries. Following the investigation, Schaller was arrested.

In a statement given Feb. 6, the school’s principal, Kevin Smith, said Schaller was placed on leave as a result of the incident and could not provide more details on the teacher’s future at the school because it is a personnel matter.

Smith added that safety for students is the school’s top priority and expects his staff to be professional at all times with students.

“While I am deeply disappointed by this allegation, I am certain it is not reflective of our outstanding school," Smith said.

Schaller was charged with assault and battery and released on a court summons. The court date for the assault is pending.