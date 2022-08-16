TE Sammis Reyes Lands on IR, Unlikely to Play for Commanders in 2022

TE Reyes lands on IR, unlikely to play for Commanders in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline, the Commanders placed tight end Sammis Reyes on Injured Reserve in one of four moves that pushed the number of active players they have in training camp closer to the max size of 85.

Reyes, 26, suffered a hamstring injury that may now prevent him from suiting up for Washington this season. The only way he can appear in a game for the Commanders in 2022 is if he reaches a settlement to negotiate his release from IR within the next week and then re-signs later in the year.

In addition to the Reyes move, the Commanders also placed fullback Alex Armah on IR and released cornerback De'Vante Bausby and G Deion Calhoun. That trimmed their roster down to 86 players, leaving them with one more player to cut before 4 p.m.

The loss of Reyes leaves an injury-stricken tight end room in an even more precarious position. Starter Logan Thomas is still working his way back from a torn ACL he sustained last season. Backups Cole Turner (hamstring) and John Bates (calf) are both on the sidelines with injuries of their own.

As a result, the only healthy tight ends in camp are Curtis Hodges, Armani Rogers and Eli Wolf, none of whom have yet to appear in an NFL game.