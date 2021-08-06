Tax-Free Holidays Start This Weekend in DC Area

Maryland and Virginia will have tax-free holidays starting this weekend as students go back to school.

Maryland will have a tax-free week from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 and Virginia's tax-free weekend started on Friday and will end on Sunday, Aug. 8.

“Maryland’s high vaccination rates means life is beginning to return to normal. While I continue to urge caution, Maryland should take advantage of tax-free week savings and support locally owned businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic,” Peter Franchot, Maryland’s comptroller, said in a press release.

Maryland published a list of clothing, footwear and accessories sold for $100 or less that are exempt from tax. Backpacks and bookbags that cost less than $40 are exempt as well.

In Virginia, the following items are tax exempt:

School supplies that are $20 or less

Clothing and footwear that are $100 or less

Emergency preparedness products like portable generators that are $1,000 or less

Gas-powered chainsaws that are $350 or less

Chainsaw accessories that are $60 or less

For a complete list of the products that apply: visit here.

Virginia is also exempting tax this weekend on Energy Star and WaterSense products that cost $2,500. In Maryland, the tax-free sale for Energy Star products was in February.

Online shopping is included in the tax-free holiday in Virginia and in Maryland.

“An eligible item may qualify for exemption if the item is both paid for by the customer and delivered to the customer during the tax-free period or the customer pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order for immediate shipment, even if the item is delivered after the tax-free period ends,” according to a document published by Shop Maryland.