Taking the Plunge: Couple Says News4 Segment Partially to Thank for Engagement

A D.C. couple who recently got engaged says a News4 story from five years ago is partly to thank for their committed relationship.

In 2016, Scott Thomas and Brittni Guevara were driving along Wisconsin Avenue NW, when a steel plate underneath them collapsed.

Guevara's car partially sunk into the hole.

A News4 crew went out to the Tenleytown scene to cover the crash.

"Well, it was a Friday night out for one couple, but it didn’t go quite as expected. Take a look at this: Their car sank into a hole," News4's Wendy Rieger said on air that night.

"No one was hurt. The couple in the car was able to get out," she said.

Except, Guevara and Thomas weren't a couple … yet.

"The news showed up and assumed we were together," Guevara said. "We were just dying laughing because we weren’t together yet."

The two met at Howard University and were casually dating for a few months before the crash. They weren't technically boyfriend and girlfriend, but after they saw News4's segment, Thomas said he knew it was a sign.

"You and your colleagues in the news world expedited my process," he said. "We were just like, 'Hey, we’ve been on TV so I guess this is official.'"

Thomas asked Guevara to be his girlfriend that night. Five years later, they’re still together. They always mark the anniversary of when the story aired, and, recently, Thomas gave Guevara another sign of his commitment.

"I always mention, like, 'Thanks NBC4! I’m so thankful to the news for calling me this guy’s girlfriend because it got me this," Guevara said while proudly showing off her engagement ring.