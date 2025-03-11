Synthetic braiding hair found to contain dangerous chemicals, report finds

Ten popular synthetic braiding hair products were found to contain chemicals that may cause cancer, according to a Consumer Reports investigation.

For many people, especially Black women and children, braids are more than fashion. They are a time-tested tradition that makes hair maintenance easier and faster.

“I like to wear braids because it saves me time in the morning. They're convenient, you can just style it and just go," a woman named Monique Little said.

People who regularly use braiding hair, especially in the hot summer months, might have to rethink what type of hair they use. The investigation found every hair sample contained carcinogens.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

James Rogers, who led Consumer Reports' synthetic hair testing, says testing found lead in 90% of the products.

"Three of the samples tested positive for benzene, a carcinogen that is highly regulated and discouraged for use in laboratories because of the potential to cause cancer," Consumer Reports Director of Product Safety.

The risks could go beyond installing the braids. When the hair is dipped in hot water in the final steps of installation, it releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can irritate the eyes, throat, and lungs.

Consumer Reports contacted all brands for comment. Only two brands, Sensationnel and Magic Fingers, responded. They both disagreed with Consumer Reports' test methodology.

"We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products, and our company urges consumers to continue to confidently use Sensationnel products,” Sensationnel said in a statement.

Magic Fingers said they "strongly stand by the safety of our products and the quality materials used to make them.”

Consumer Reports tested the following synthetic hair braiding products:

Sensationnel: Ruwa 3X Pre-Stretched Kids Braid 12''

Sensationnel: X-Pression 3X Pre-Stretched Braid, 58''

Magic Fingers: 3X Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair, 52"

Sassy Collection: 100% Kanekalon Jumbo Braid

Shake-N-Go: FreeTress 3X Pre-Stretched Braid 301, 34"

Hbegant: Afro Twist Pre Fluffed Wrapping Hair, 24”

Shake-N-Go: Organique Mastermix Water Curl Weave, 30''

Debut: Wavy Hair Weave, 20”

Sensationnel: Lulutress Crochet Braid Passion Twist, 12''

Darling: Flexi Rod Curls Crochet, 14''

If you use synthetic braiding hair or if you install braids with synthetic braiding hair, experts recommend the following safety precautions to reduce risks:

Check for product recalls

Read labels carefully

Limit how long you wear the style

If you or someone you know experienced reactions to synthetic braiding hair, Consumer Reports recommends talking to a doctor and consider filing a report with the FDA.