Sword-Wielding Man Tried to Break Into Woman's Apartment, Police Say

Police say a man armed with a sword tried to force his way into a woman's apartment Monday in Prince William County, Virginia.

The woman was injured when she prevented him from getting inside, police said. The incident happened at an apartment complex on Wood Hollow Drive in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police responded shortly after 6:15 a.m. Monday.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, told officers that an unknown man had tried to get into her apartment while armed with a sword. She told police that she was able to prevent him from getting into her home but was cut on her hand in the process.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the man still armed with the weapon, police said. He complied with commands and was detained and then arrested, police said.

Authorities said they learned the man had been seen earlier that morning walking around the parking lot and had encountered other residents.

Prince William County Police say the suspect is 42-year-old Sean Patrick Gentry of Woodbridge. He is facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding and burglary, they said.

Gentry is being held without bond. A court date is pending.