Montgomery County

SWAT officers kill man who was armed inside Silver Spring apartment with his mother, police say

An officer shot and killed a man after gunshots were heard inside apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter and Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

Montgomery County police officers shot a man after 911 received a distress call from his mother, according to police.

Officers heard gunshots from inside an apartment when they arrived at the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive in Silver Spring about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County police said.

The man, who allegedly had a gun, and his mother were inside an apartment, and a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said.

After hours of negotiations from outside of the apartment, police decided to go inside the home and an officer shot the man, police said.

Emergency responders transported the man to a hospital where he later died, police said.

By Maryland law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division will take over the investigation into the shooting.

By Monday, the attorney general's office should release the name of the man who died and the officer who shot him.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

