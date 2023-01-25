Montgomery County

SUV Crashes, Flips Over Onto High School Baseball Field in Montgomery County

A teen driver was rescued after the crash at Wheaton High School

By Gina Cook

Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

A teenager is in the hospital after the SUV they were driving went through a fence, down a ravine and flipped onto its roof on a baseball field at a high school in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday morning, authorities say.

About 11 a.m., the SUV drove through the fence in the parking lot of Wheaton High School next to the baseball field before landing on the field, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

For a short time after the crash, the teen driver was trapped in the SUV. First responders got them out and took the teen to a hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said. The teen was "stable," but authorities did not provide more details about their injuries or condition.

There were no reports of anyone else being injured in the crash.

Authorities have not yet said what caused or led up to the crash.

