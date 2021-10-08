Lafayette Square

Suspicious Package Investigated in Lafayette Square

By NBC Washington Staff

Police lights
Getty Images

A suspicious package was found in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, on Friday afternoon and D.C. police and the Secret Service investigated, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS also responded. 

Drivers were asked to avoid the following streets and seek alternate routes:

  • 500 block of 17th Street NW between F and H streets NW
  • 1700 block of H Street NW between 17th and 18th streets NW 

No additional information was immediately released. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

