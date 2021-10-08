Suspicious Package Investigated in Lafayette Square

A suspicious package was found in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, on Friday afternoon and D.C. police and the Secret Service investigated, police said.
D.C. Fire and EMS also responded.
Drivers were asked to avoid the following streets and seek alternate routes:
- 500 block of 17th Street NW between F and H streets NW
- 1700 block of H Street NW between 17th and 18th streets NW
No additional information was immediately released.
