Suspended Maryland Officer Enters Alford Plea in Stepson's Death

A suspended Baltimore police officer entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of his teenage stepson.

Eric Glenn Banks Jr., 35, entered the plea in the July 2021 death of 15-year-old Dasan Jones, news outlets report. He entered the same plea for a charge of disarming a law enforcement officer. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Police found the teen dead soon after Banks’ then-wife, Latrice Banks, was supposed to pick him up, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Poma. Initially Eric Banks told officers that Jones had left the house, but Poma showed video of officers finding Jones unresponsive in a loft area.

Poma also showed video clips of Banks’ arrest, in which he wrestled with the officer who detained him.

An autopsy found that Jones had died of asphyxia, and ruled his manner of death was homicide.

Banks' police powers were suspended before Jones’ death, and Baltimore Police said he was suspended without pay after he was charged. Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.