Suspects Wanted in Shooting That Hurt 2 Young Children Getting Off Bus in DC

D.C. police released photos Thursday of the suspects involved in a shooting that wounded two young children as they stepped off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

A Route 54 bus was going north on 14th Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood about 4 p.m., when D.C. police say 32-year-old Stephen Perdomo and some other men got onto the bus. Then, Perdomo attacked and stabbed a man during a confrontation, police said.

The assault spilled onto the street, where a suspect pulled out a gun and fired it, striking a 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy who had just gotten off, as well as Perdomo.

The children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Perdomo was also admitted with serious injuries. On Thursday, police said they arrested him and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Surveillance photos police released Thursday show two suspects involved in the shooting.

Police said the man who was stabbed was the target of the attack and left the scene before they arrived.

A witness captured video of the frantic scene on the bus during the assault. It shows the confrontation spill outside of the bus and two men appear to attack another person. Then, the sound of three gunshots can be heard followed by screams.

"A lot of our neighbors don’t want to ride public transportation. They don’t feel safe. They don’t feel safe with their children, walking throughout the neighborhood," Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Kim Patterson said Thursday. "We really want to see policemen back on their bicycles and walking."

Two children were shot after getting off a bus in Northwest D.C. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

“All they were doing was riding the bus coming home from school, and an idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately and shot two children,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to call 202-727-9099.