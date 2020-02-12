Local
Suspects Wanted in Carjacking at MGM National Harbor

By NBC Washington Staff

Prince George's County Police are searching for the people who held a victim at gunpoint then stole an SUV in a National Harbor parking garage.

Two men stole the victim's SUV the MGM National Harbor parking garage shortly after midnight on Monday morning, police say. The stolen SUV is a 2019 grey Toyota Highlander.

Police say a white four-door car with paper tags followed the carjacking suspects after the attack.

Police said on Tuesday that officers continue to search for the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County Police.

