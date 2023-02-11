Suspects in Custody After Break-In at Loudoun County Substation

Two people are in custody after a reported break-in at an electrical substation in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two males cutting through a fence to get into a substation in the 26100 block of Auburn Farm Road after midnight on Saturday.

A Dominion Energy property and a NOVEC substation are located in this area.

The suspects had fled by the time deputies arrived. Deputies searched the area and took two people of interest into custody.

It was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the substation. Power in the area was not impacted, according to deputies.

Earlier this week, the FBI uncovered a couple’s plot to wipe out Baltimore's power grid. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects' motives are unknown and it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.