Suspected Peeping Tom Caught on Security Video in Northwest DC

A suspected peeping Tom was caught on security camera apparently recording the occupants of a home in Northwest D.C.

The security video from Wednesday night shows a man in a green baseball hat turned backward, wearing a face mask and glasses, climbing the outdoor stairs of an apartment building in the Dupont Circle area. He holds his phone up to a window.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying a suspect in a Peeping Tom offense that occurred on 10/7/20 in the 1700 blk of Willard Street, NW.



Women in the area — many of whom have seen the man’s picture in a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department and on other social media — said they’re taking extra safety precautions.

One neighbor said the man appeared to be unaware that his actions were being recorded despite almost every home and apartment building in the area having some type of security camera at either the front, the back or both.

The images of the peeping Tom became widely circulated online. Many people shared the video with others who had not seen it in hopes the man would be caught and arrested soon.

There are no other similar reports in the area, but police hope anyone who has seen the man will give them a call.