Suspected Drunk Driver Strikes Loudoun County Deputy

A suspected drunk driver hit a deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office as he sat inside his cruiser Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m., as deputies were conducting a traffic stop with another suspected drunk driver on Route 7 at the ramp to 28 South in Ashburn, Virginia.

The deputy was not hurt.

The driver who hit the cruiser, 24-year-old Christian Freeman of Herndon, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

“This incident highlights the dangers our deputies face every day,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman. “This could have ended tragically, and we are thankful that both the deputy and the driver were not injured.”