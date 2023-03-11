Ashburn

Suspected Drunk Driver Strikes Loudoun County Deputy

The crash happened as deputies were conducting a traffic stop with another suspected drunk driver on Route 7 at the ramp to 28 South in Ashburn, Virginia. 

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspected drunk driver hit a deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office as he sat inside his cruiser Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m., as deputies were conducting a traffic stop with another suspected drunk driver on Route 7 at the ramp to 28 South in Ashburn, Virginia. 

The deputy was not hurt.

The driver who hit the cruiser, 24-year-old Christian Freeman of Herndon, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“This incident highlights the dangers our deputies face every day,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman. “This could have ended tragically, and we are thankful that both the deputy and the driver were not injured.”

This article tagged under:

AshburnLoudoun County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us