Suspected Carjacker Stabbed to Death in Northeast DC

A man who tried to carjack a driver in Northeast D.C. was stabbed to death, police say.

The alleged carjacker only made it a few blocks on Thursday before crashing into two other vehicles. Witnesses told News4 the bleeding man jumped from the car and collapsed.

D.C. police say it all began at a BP gas station down a feeder road of Kenilworth Avenue. The carjacker was stabbed as he tried to take a white sedan. That car then crashed at Eastern Avenue.

The man who took the car got out bleeding and ran, witnesses said.

“He climbed out the car bleeding and went that way, and I don’t know where he went at — somewhere across the street,” Keith Leonard said.

Leonard said he was stopped at the traffic light in a white pickup when the white sedan came up from behind and hit his truck as well as a black sedan.

The woman driving that car said she watched as a man bleeding profusely climbed out of the driver’s side window and staggered up Eastern Avenue, where he collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shut the area down, including around the gas station, as they worked the crime scene.

The woman in the black sedan told News4 that her three children were in the car with her and were traumatized by what they saw.

Leonard, who works with young people as a mentor and football coach, said he wants to see more work in the community to prevent crimes.

“We try to help these kids every single day. I don’t know it is, what’s causing the crime, what’s causing kids to do what they’re doing — I don’t know — but government got to help,” he said.

D.C. police said they didn’t immediately know who stabbed the alleged carjacker. Any potential witnesses are asked to contact police.