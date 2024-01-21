Suspected burglars hit PGPD officer in stolen van, prompt chase and shooting

A burglary suspect driving a stolen van allegedly struck a Prince George’s County police officer and dragged him down a busy highway early Sunday morning in Clinton, Maryland. Though the driver and a second suspect were ultimately arrested, they first led a pursuit and prompted a police shooting, authorities said.

It all began when two officers were investigating a possible break-in at Carroll Motor Fuels on Crain Highway, when they saw a van matching the description of a vehicle involved in a burglary at a fast-food restaurant at 1 a.m. in Upper Marlboro, the Prince George’s County police said at a press conference.

According to police, the officers saw the two suspects run out of the gas station and jump into the van. One of the officers tried to stop them by opening the driver’s door and grabbing the driver, police said.

The suspects then drove off with the officer halfway in the van, crossing all four lanes of Crain Highway until the officer was thrown from the van. This happened at about 1:50 a.m., police said.

The second officer fired their weapon and chased the suspects for about 15 minutes. The suspects were eventually stopped and taken into custody at Branch Avenue and Old Silver Hill Road.

The driver of the van was shot and taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

The officer who was struck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found a pry bar and other burglary tools left behind by the suspects at the gas station. The gas station’s ATM had been tampered with and the office searched through.

Police said the suspects may be linked to other burglaries. They believe the van was stolen from a nearby church earlier in the evening.

"Detectives are looking into whether they are linked to other burglaries at this time. Their methodologies matched more than a dozen burglaries," Prince George's police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The officer who discharged his gun has been placed on routine leave.

The suspects will be charged with burglary and assault, police said.

