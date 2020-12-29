Suspected Arsonist Caught Fleeing From Georgetown House Fire

D.C. firefighters worked to tame a blaze that swept through a home in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood on Monday — then fire investigators saw the man who they believe set it.

Samuel Kalinski of D.C., 26, was charged with arson and accused of using charcoal barbecue briquettes to set the multimillion-dollar home ablaze after vandalizing it. No injuries were reported.

Investigators saw a suspect on surveillance footage and then saw that same man watching firefighters work, officials said. Kalinski noticed he was spotted and ran, but the investigators were able to catch up with him, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 3200 block of S Street NW, near Dumbarton Oaks Park, at about 1:10 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames. Members of the Fire Investigations Unit were called to the two-story house and began to examine it.

“The exterior of the location was noticeably vandalized prior to the fire,” a police report says.

Update Working Fire 3200 block S St NW. Fire 1st & 2nd floor with possible extension into attic. #DCsBravest have knocked down large volume of fire but continue to open up and hit hotspots. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/LyRxQ9RbYn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 28, 2020

A better quality video of #DCsBravest conducting an interior attack & knocking down fire on 1st floor of a house in the 3200 block S St NW, upper Georgetown. There were no injuries. Our investigators identified & detained an individual in connection with the fire’s origin. pic.twitter.com/H7xmkpDdy9 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 29, 2020

The investigation revealed the fire in the 3,600-square-foot home was intentionally ignited using “small piles of barbecue charcoal briquettes” spread on the first floor.

Investigators canvassed the area and found that security footage at a nearby business showed a man jumping over the house’s fence and kicking in the rear door, a police report says.

Officials then saw the man on video standing outside the fire. He ran but fire investigators were able to catch him.

The investigation is ongoing. Fire investigators cautioned that “information made available after completion of the report may change the conclusions, and the origin and/or cause reported.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Kalinski had an attorney. He's set to appear in court Tuesday.

