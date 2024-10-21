Suspect who gunned down man in DC took off in Mercedes

D.C. police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man Monday morning in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at 16th Street and Kentucky Avenue SE about 9:30 a.m., police said. The man, who police haven't named, later died at a hospital.

Witnesses said they heard two people arguing at the intersection before shots rang out.

The suspected shooter took off in a black Mercedes, police said.

“I was in the living room watching TV and I heard six gunshots," resident Mark Smith said.

Smith said he went over to his window to see what was happening. He saw police arrive moments after a car sped off.

Neighbor Bruce Edwards checked his truck after the shooting to see if it sustained any damage.

“It’s kind of shocking because usually nothing like that happens around here that often. We hear gunshots, but it’s never this close," he said.

Police are still working on piecing together what led up to the shooting, but said it was a targeted, isolated incident.

Detectives could be seen examining a dark grey Mercedes Benz at the scene, but it was unclear what role — if any — it played in the shooting. The car was later towed away by police.

As police cleared the crime scene, some neighbors were left feeling uneasy.

“It could’ve been me, because I’m a walker. It’s kind of scary, but you’ve just got to be aware of your surroundings. You don’t know who’s around, who’s walking by, who’s driving by. You just gotta be aware.

I guess that’s the world we live in, unfortunately," Mark Smith said.