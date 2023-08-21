Suspect wanted in Navy Yard double shooting

D.C. police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in Southwest D.C. Thursday night.

Two men who were shot ran to a firehouse on Half Street SW about 6:30 p.m. after they were shot nearby in the 1300 block of First Street NW, which is a couple blocks away from Nationals Park, authorities said.

MPD seeks a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the 1300 blk of Half St, SW.



Have Info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/w0WYhZsL6I

The shooting happened about the same time the Nats' game against the Boston Red Sox ended.

Medics took the men to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said Monday.

Police area asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411. The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

